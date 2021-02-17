Gaming: le ultime uscite per il bimestre febbraio-marzo 2021Chi è Paola AnsuiniMalori per il vaccino AstraZenecaDiretta Mario Draghi al SenatoCall of Duty Black Ops Cold War & Warzone | Stagione 2 - Trailer ...Importante eseguire il test sierologici degli anticorpi ...Red Dead Online: Bonus per i NaturalistiMarvel's Avengers arriva su console next-genChi è Valentina PetriniSartor Arrestato Dal Calcioscommesse alla coltivazione di cannabis

Glenn Fletcher Returns to NVT Phybridge as Director of Sales | Europe

NVT Phybridge Welcomes Glenn Fletcher Back to the Organization After a Personal Leave of ...

Glenn Fletcher Returns to NVT Phybridge as Director of Sales, Europe (Di mercoledì 17 febbraio 2021) NVT Phybridge Welcomes Glenn Fletcher Back to the Organization After a Personal Leave of Absence Oakville, ON, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Glenn Fletcher has returned to NVT Phybridge as Director of Sales for the European region. Mr. Fletcher will provide leadership to the European Sales team while continuing to bring value to partners and customers. Prior to his leave of absence in January of 2019, Mr. Fletcher was instrumental in leading his Sales team to success and growing revenues in the EMEA region. Under Mr. Fletcher's leadership, the EMEA Sales team worked on several major digital transformation projects for ...
