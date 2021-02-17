Glenn Fletcher Returns to NVT Phybridge as Director of Sales | Europe

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 17 febbraio 2021) NVTWelcomesBack to the Organization After a Personal Leave of Absence Oakville, ON, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/has returned to NVTasoffor thean region. Mr.will provide leadership to theanteam while continuing to bring value to partners and customers. Prior to his leave of absence in January of 2019, Mr.was instrumental in leading histeam to success and growing revenues in the EMEA region. Under Mr.'s leadership, the EMEAteam worked on several major digital transformation projects for ...