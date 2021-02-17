CGTN?What is China' s role in global fight against COVID-19?

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 17 febbraio 2021) BEIJING, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/The-19 pandemic, affecting all countries, has underscored both the wayaddresses achallenge and its vision for a better world. As the first major country to have effectively contained the virus and the only major economy to register positive growth last year,has been at the forefront of the– believing that-19 knows no borders and cannot be defeated without working together. "After a year of hardship, we can understand more than ever the significance of a community with a shared future for mankind," Chinese President Xi Jinping said in his New Year address on the last day of 2020. The pandemic prevented Xi from traveling overseas, but it was a busy year of diplomacy for the Chinese ...