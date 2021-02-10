Zoomlion Reports 20 Percent Increase in International Sales Revenue in 2020 | Aims to Deepen Localization in 2021

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 10 febbraio 2021) CHANGSHA, China, Feb. 10,/PRNewswire/Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. () has published an attributable net profit of 7 to 7.5 billion yuan ($US1.08-1.16 billion) in itsperformance forecast released on January 20, achieving 60-72year-on-year growth. Profit after deduction of non-recurring gains and lossesd by 74-93.5year-on-year. Despite the downtrend in the global economy,'sinmarkets saw a strong upward trend in. Li Bin, deputy general manager ofOverseas Company, attributed the achievement to the company's core competitiveness, especially ...