Zoomlion Reports 20 Percent Increase in International Sales Revenue in 2020 | Aims to Deepen Localization in 2021

CHANGSHA, China, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., ...

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Zoomlion) has published an attributable net profit of 7 to 7.5 billion yuan ($US1.08-1.16 billion) in its 2020 performance forecast released on January 20, achieving 60-72 Percent year-on-year growth. Profit after deduction of non-recurring gains and losses Increased by 74-93.5 Percent year-on-year. Despite the downtrend in the global economy, Zoomlion's Sales Revenue in International markets saw a strong upward trend in 2020. Li Bin, deputy general manager of Zoomlion Overseas Company, attributed the achievement to the company's core competitiveness, especially ...
