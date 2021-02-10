Zoomlion Reports 20 Percent Increase in International Sales Revenue in 2020, Aims to Deepen Localization in 2021 (Di mercoledì 10 febbraio 2021) CHANGSHA, China, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Zoomlion) has published an attributable net profit of 7 to 7.5 billion yuan ($US1.08-1.16 billion) in its 2020 performance forecast released on January 20, achieving 60-72 Percent year-on-year growth. Profit after deduction of non-recurring gains and losses Increased by 74-93.5 Percent year-on-year. Despite the downtrend in the global economy, Zoomlion's Sales Revenue in International markets saw a strong upward trend in 2020. Li Bin, deputy general manager of Zoomlion Overseas Company, attributed the achievement to the company's core competitiveness, especially ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Zoomlion) has published an attributable net profit of 7 to 7.5 billion yuan ($US1.08-1.16 billion) in its 2020 performance forecast released on January 20, achieving 60-72 Percent year-on-year growth. Profit after deduction of non-recurring gains and losses Increased by 74-93.5 Percent year-on-year. Despite the downtrend in the global economy, Zoomlion's Sales Revenue in International markets saw a strong upward trend in 2020. Li Bin, deputy general manager of Zoomlion Overseas Company, attributed the achievement to the company's core competitiveness, especially ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Zoomlion ReportsZoomlion Reports 20 Percent Increase in International Sales Revenue in 2020, Aims to Deepen Localization in 2021
CHANGSHA, China, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Zoomlion) has published an attributable net ...
Zoomlion ReportsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Zoomlion Reports