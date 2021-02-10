Toyota Material Handling Reimagines Dealer Engagement on Infosys Platform

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 10 febbraio 2021) COLUMBUS, Ind. and BENGALURU, India, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/(NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, announced that it further enhanced its collaboration with(TMH), a North American leader ininnovation, to deliver an immersive experience to itsecosystem on theMeridian. A part ofCobalt,Meridian enables enterprises to evolve into a remote-first, hyper-productive anywhere workplace that deepens stakeholder, streamlines work processes and enhances productivity.has been collaborating with TMH for about two years ...