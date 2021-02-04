Hikvision launches new ITS camera for improvement of road safety and traffic flow (Di giovedì 4 febbraio 2021) The new All-Rounder ITS camera is engineered with an all-in-one structure, embedding video, radar, and supplemental light in one module, helping traffic authorities to easily ramp up the detection of violations HANGZHOU, China, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Hikvision, an IoT solution provider with video as its core competency, today announced its latest traffic product offering – the All-Rounder ITS camera – designed to improve road safety and optimize traffic flow. As the name implies, the camera encompasses different skills and abilities, boasting speed detection, traffic violation detection, automated plate recognition, and vehicle attribute analysis in one housing. "Hikvision is ...
