Florence prosecutor faces rap for molesting Palermo colleague

(Di giovedì 4 febbraio 2021) ROME, FEB 4 - A Florentinepossible disciplinary action after ainaccused him of sexuallyher. Alessia Sinatra has said that Giuseppe Creazzo molested her ...

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Florence prosecutor

Gazzetta del Sud english

On January 25 aat the supreme Court of Cassation opened disciplinary proceedings against Creazzo. Sinatra also faced possible action for allegedly pursuing "private justice" in the case ...On January 25 aat the supreme Court of Cassation opened disciplinary proceedings against Creazzo. Sinatra also faced possible action for allegedly pursuing "private justice" in the case ...