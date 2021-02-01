Coppia scomparsa, il figlio Benno Neumair resta carcereCovid-19, 13.574 nuovi casi e 477 vittime : domenica nessuna regione ...R-Type Final 2 uscirà in Occidente il 30 aprile 2021Da oggi il quarto kit del PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN in FIFA 21Apex Legends Stagione 8 - Caos - le abilità di FuseAddio ai cavi di ricarica: arriva Mi Air Charge TechnologyChe Dio ci aiuti 6, Raffaele Esposito : Lasciatemi essere buono e ...Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War |Stagione 1| trailer di Firebase ZGTA Online: è arrivata la cavalleria! Vetir, disponibile ora da ...Journey To The Savage Planet oggi disponibile su Steam in sconto

Seegene develops world first COVID-19 variant test capable of identifying origins of virus variants

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- South Korea's biotechnology firm Seegene (KQ096530) ...

South Korea's biotechnology firm Seegene (KQ096530) said Monday it developed the world's first COVID-19 diagnostic variant test, capable of screening COVID-19 and identifying multiple mutant variations in a single reaction. Seegene's new variant test, the 'Allplex™ SARS-CoV-2 variants I Assay,' can detect and differentiate virus variations, including those found to be more contagious and fatal. The new variant test not only detects COVID-19, but can also identify major genetic variations that seem to have originated from the UK, South Africa as well as ...
