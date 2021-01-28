Journey To The Savage Planet oggi disponibile su Steam in scontoSPIRIT LA GRANDE AVVENTURA DI LUCKY SARÀ DISPONIBILE IN ESTATETurtle Beach annuncia la partership con OakleyDRAGON QUEST TACT MOBILE DISPONIBILE ORACyberpunk 2077: Hotfix 1.11 è ora disponibilePringles collabora con XboxMOBILE SUIT GUNDAM BATTLE OPERATION 2, DISPONIBILE PER PS5Siti scommesse stranieri in ItaliaNintendo dà voce alle sviluppatrici indipendentiL'dizione fisica di Root Double - Before Crime After Days - Xtend ...

Italian gets 18 years for kidnapping French millionaire

ROME, JAN 28 - An Italian national, Giuseppe Serena, was found guilty by Nice court on Thursday of ...

ROME, JAN 28 - An Italian national, Giuseppe Serena, was found guilty by Nice court on Thursday of organizing the 2016 kidnapping of French millionaire hotel owner Jacqueline Veyrac and sentenced to 18 years for kidnapping French millionaire
