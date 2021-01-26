Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nuovo aggiornamento a tema CarnevaleTikTok: una nuova vulnerabilità permette di accedere a dati sensibili ...Red Bull Campus Clutch: prima competizione esport universitaria di ...KONAMI smentisce i rumor relativi alla chiusuraLa Misericordia di Bagnone potenzia il suo organico ecerca sei ...Sandra Milo disperata in Tv: Soffro tantissimo!Turrican Flashback RecensioneWonder Boy - Asha in Monster World New TrailerINVINCIBLE DI ROBERT KIRKMAN IN ARRIVO IL 26 MARZO SU AMAZON PRIME ...Tsh basso in gravidanza: come comportarsi

DOBOT MG400 Desktop Collaborative Robot Unlocks New Possibilities for Robotic Applications

MG400 looks to help small and midsized businesses beef up productivity with consumer-level ...

zazoom
Commenta
DOBOT MG400 Desktop Collaborative Robot Unlocks New Possibilities for Robotic Applications (Di martedì 26 gennaio 2021) MG400 looks to help small and midsized businesses beef up productivity with consumer-level accessibility and affordability. SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/

DOBOT, a world-leading provider of intelligent Robotic arm solutions, has recently unveiled DOBOT MG400, a lightweight Desktop Robot for automation and human-Robot collaboration. MG400 is now available for pre-order on Kickstarter. Lately, DOBOT has raised 320 million yuan (about $50 million) in Series C Financing. With one third the cost of a typical industrial Robot, DOBOT aims to popularize access to Robotic Applications for every industry. MG400 seamlessly ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : DOBOT MG400
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : DOBOT MG400 DOBOT MG400 Desktop Collaborative Robot