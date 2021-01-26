DOBOT MG400 Desktop Collaborative Robot Unlocks New Possibilities for Robotic Applications (Di martedì 26 gennaio 2021) MG400 looks to help small and midsized businesses beef up productivity with consumer-level accessibility and affordability. SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/
DOBOT, a world-leading provider of intelligent Robotic arm solutions, has recently unveiled DOBOT MG400, a lightweight Desktop Robot for automation and human-Robot collaboration. MG400 is now available for pre-order on Kickstarter. Lately, DOBOT has raised 320 million yuan (about $50 million) in Series C Financing. With one third the cost of a typical industrial Robot, DOBOT aims to popularize access to Robotic Applications for every industry. MG400 seamlessly ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
