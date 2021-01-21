EIB Group increases financing to '77 billion in 2020, combating the COVID - 19 pandemic and the climate crisis (Di giovedì 21 gennaio 2021) The EIB, which finances its activities on the global capital market and benefits from an AAA rating, has already pioneered the Green Bond market: it issued its first green bond in 2007 and today ... Leggi su etribuna
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : EIB GroupEIB Group Climate Bank Roadmap 2021-2025 Qualenergia.it
EIB GroupSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : EIB Group