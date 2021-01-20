Omicidio Giulio Regeni : Processare 007 CairoRed Dead Online: bonus per distillatori, naturalisti e ricompense per ...Un nuovo manga per Assassin’s CreedAsti, per traslocare trascura i suoi cani: ora uno è morto!FALLEN LEGION REVENANTS: DEMO GRATUITA E UN NUOVO TRAILERCovid-19 : Il Vaccino di Pfizer blocca anche il contagioCoronavirus, morto a 48 anni il finanziere Francesco CozzolinoLonardo in Aula risponde alla Meloni: Linea aerea Mastella? Le ...L' applauso di tutto il Senato per Liliana SegreLA DEMO GRATUITA DI BALAN WONDERWORLD IN USCITA

Komer?ní banka Creating a Digital Future with Syncordis (Di mercoledì 20 gennaio 2021) PRAGUE, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Komer?ní banka will start a gradual migration to a new software platform from Temenos this year. Syncordis will deliver and implement the system. This is one of Komer?ní banka's most crucial investments ever; the objective is to achieve the reference level of the Digitalisation of banking services in the Czech Republic. "The signing of the contract with Syncordis and Temenos constitutes for us a strategic investment in our Future. It is a crucial milestone in Komer?ní banka's history, which confirms our Digitalisation leadership in the Czech banking market. We regard the opportunity to work with partners who share our approach to innovation and will help us to use the latest ...
