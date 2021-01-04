ASCOLTI TV DOMENICA 3 GENNAIO : PROSEGUE IL SUCCESSO DI MARA VENIER Covid-19, il governo: Nuove restrizioni in tutta ItaliaTiscali mail non funziona : interruzioni ultime 24 oreL'intrattenimento corre online: come sono cambiate le nostre ...Matteo Renzi : Il premier vuole conta? Accetto sfidaIn Afghanistan più di 300.000 bambini rischiano di ammalarsi o ...Capodanno 2020: Cosa fareAuto Elettrica: Volkswagen svela un prototipo del suo R2-D2 per ...WhatsApp potrebbe non funzionare più sul tuo smartphone dal 1° ...AirPods Max: hanno problemi di condensa

TCL Brings Next Gen Mini-LED and Future Display Technologies to CES 2021

Under the Theme #ExperienceMore, TCL Showcases AI x IoT lifestyle with its newest Display advancements ...

TCL Brings Next Gen Mini-LED and Future Display Technologies to CES 2021 (Di lunedì 4 gennaio 2021) Under the Theme #ExperienceMore, TCL Showcases AI x IoT lifestyle with its newest Display advancements and impressive multi-category offerings HONG KONG, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/

TCL Electronics (1070.HK), one of the dominant players in the global TV industry and a leading consumer electronics company, will start the year more determined than ever at CES 2021 with exciting announcements to fulfil its mission to make life intelligent through innovative, Next generation Mini-LED technology.   "TCL is proud to be at CES 2021 and a member of this vibrant industry. As one of the leading consumer electronics brands in the world, and second largest TV brand in America, it is our mission to make life intelligent with innovative technology through our AIxIoT strategy. Moving forward we are ...
