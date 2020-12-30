Casalino leads the government more than Conte

(Di mercoledì 30 dicembre 2020) Everything seems directed to get a fewlikes today and (maybe) a few votes tomorrow. The pandemic management has made it obvious that executive power is utterly subject to marketing laws. The ...

The pandemic management has made it obvious that executive power is utterly subject to marketing laws. The laws are confused but communicated according to the best advertising criteria, devised and of ...