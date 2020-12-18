Cyberpunk 2077: Sony rimborsa tuttiTerremoto Milano: Scossa Magnitudo 3.8Wonder Boy Asha in Monster World arriva nel 2021GTA Online: Bonus di The Cayo Perico HeistCHOC A LIVORNO, COSPARGE UN CANE DI BENZINA PER DARGLI FUOCOMILESTONE PUBBLICA OGGI MXGP 2020WB Games I Wonder Woman Armatura Dorata disponibile per mobile ...GTA Online: The Cayo Perico Heist è ora disponibileDIRT 5 : AGGIUNTO IL SUPPORTO AL VOLANTECome sbloccare iPhone con Face ID quando indossi la mascherina

ValueLabs wins IBSI Global Fintech Innovation Award (Di venerdì 18 dicembre 2020) HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/

ValueLabs, a Global technology services provider, won the IBSI Global Fintech Innovation Award for the Best Original & Adoptable Concept in Compliance & RegTech. It was for the Enterprise Customer Due Diligence solution which they built for Diligent, a Singapore-based Global RegTech company. The IBSI Global Fintech Innovation Awards honors technology players and banks for their excellence in driving impact through banking technology implementations and Innovations using emerging technologies. This year, IBSI winners were chosen on the basis of Innovation ...
