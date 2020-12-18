ValueLabs wins IBSI Global Fintech Innovation Award (Di venerdì 18 dicembre 2020) HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/
ValueLabs, a Global technology services provider, won the IBSI Global Fintech Innovation Award for the Best Original & Adoptable Concept in Compliance & RegTech. It was for the Enterprise Customer Due Diligence solution which they built for Diligent, a Singapore-based Global RegTech company. The IBSI Global Fintech Innovation Awards honors technology players and banks for their excellence in driving impact through banking technology implementations and Innovations using emerging technologies. This year, IBSI winners were chosen on the basis of Innovation
