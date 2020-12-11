OPPO Joins the HEVC Advance Patent Pool (Di venerdì 11 dicembre 2020) BOSTON and SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Access Advance, an independent licensing administrator, today announced that OPPO, a leading smart device company, has become a licensee of the HEVC Advance Patent Pool. OPPO will gain access to the over 13,000 (and counting) worldwide Patents essential for implementing the HEVC/H.265 video codec standard. "OPPO's joining our HEVC Advance program is an important endorsement, and we are excited to welcome them," said Access Advance CEO, Peter Moller. "As a leading smart device company with some of the best-selling products and brands in the world, OPPO's investment in research, innovation and ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
