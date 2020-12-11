Little Nightmares II: demo disponibile da oggi per Steam Farmaci anti-Covid online non a norma, 13 arrestiCovid : Papa Francesco celebrerà la Messa di Natale alle 19.30Il concerto di Kiana Ledé domani in streaming su Twitch. Diodato ...Benvenuto a Night City! Loro ti stanno già aspettando…Maccio Capatonda : Nel mio libro dettagli scabrosi sulla CanalisGTA Online: nuovo trailer di The Cayo Perico Heist in arrivo a ...PUYO PUYO TETRIS 2 E’ DISPONIBILE SULLE CONSOLE ATTUALI E QUELLE NEXT ...PERSONA 5 STRIKERS SARA’ LANCIATO A FEBBRAIO PER PS4, SWITCH E STEAM Xbox Series X|S record per il lancio

OPPO Joins the HEVC Advance Patent Pool

BOSTON and SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Advance, an independent licensing ...

OPPO Joins the HEVC Advance Patent Pool (Di venerdì 11 dicembre 2020) BOSTON and SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Access Advance, an independent licensing administrator, today announced that OPPO, a leading smart device company, has become a licensee of the HEVC Advance Patent Pool. OPPO will gain access to the over 13,000 (and counting) worldwide Patents essential for implementing the HEVC/H.265 video codec standard.  "OPPO's joining our HEVC Advance program is an important endorsement, and we are excited to welcome them," said Access Advance CEO, Peter Moller. "As a leading smart device company with some of the best-selling products and brands in the world, OPPO's investment in research, innovation and ...
