Colchicine shows promise as a treatment for at-home COVID-19 patients -- Recruitment of participants in the COLCORONA phase 3 study likely to end in 2020 (Di lunedì 30 novembre 2020) MONTREAL, Nov. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/
The Montreal Heart Institute (MHI) today announced that the COLCORONA clinical trial will continue to recruit non-hospitalized adult patients with COVID-19 as recommended by the independent data monitoring committee (DMC), following a second interim analysis. "With the dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases across the world, it is becoming even more critical that we continue to investigate treatments that can not only help those hospitalized with severe disease, but also those with less severe symptoms who are able to remain at home," said Dr. Jean-Claude Tardif, Director of the Research Center at MHI, Professor of Medicine at the University of Montreal, and COLCORONA principal investigator.
