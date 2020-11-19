BOE Holds Innovation Partner Conference 2020 (Di giovedì 19 novembre 2020) BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/
November 18 witnessed the grand opening of BOE Innovation Partner Conference 2020 (BOE IPC • 2020), centered around the theme "ICPST. Intelligence Leads the Future". This year's event was held both on-site at BOE Technology Innovation Center, and live streamed online for the first time ever. It brought together BOE's Partners from around the globe to share IoT Innovations, discuss future industry trends, and explore possibilities for collaborative Innovation and integrated development. BOE IPC has been recognized as a highly influential international IoT gathering. As a key platform promoting technological Innovation and industrial cooperation, the annual ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
