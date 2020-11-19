DIRT 5 ARRIVA SU PLAYSTATION 5DESTINY 2: OLTRE LA LUCE INCURSIONE DELLA CRIPTA DI PIETRAFONDAAssetto Corsa Competizione | Il DLC GT World Challenge è su SteamSpeciale Matrimonio a prima vista: Intervista a Nicole, Gianluca, ...THE WILDS, DISPONIBILE IL TRAILER UFFICIALE DELLA NUOVA SERIE AMAZON ...Xiaomi e Paolo Nespoli insieme per il Black FridayLG OLED TV E XBOX SERIE X INSIEME PER LA NEX-GENGFVIP : TROVATO IL RAGAZZO CHE ENTRERÀ IN CASA PER TOMMASO ZORZIELENOIRE CASALEGNO : LE PAROLE DI OPPINI CONTRO LE DONNE PIÙ GRAVI ...Cyberpunk 2077: svelato gameplay su Xbox

BOE Holds Innovation Partner Conference 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- November 18 witnessed the grand opening of BOE Innovation ...

zazoom
Commenta
BOE Holds Innovation Partner Conference 2020 (Di giovedì 19 novembre 2020) BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/

November 18 witnessed the grand opening of BOE Innovation Partner Conference 2020 (BOE IPC •  2020), centered around the theme "ICPST. Intelligence Leads the Future". This year's event was held both on-site at BOE Technology Innovation Center, and live streamed online for the first time ever. It brought together BOE's Partners from around the globe to share IoT Innovations, discuss future industry trends, and explore possibilities for collaborative Innovation and integrated development. BOE IPC has been recognized as a highly influential international IoT gathering. As a key platform promoting technological Innovation and industrial cooperation, the annual ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : BOE Holds

Banca Carige: lunedì parte conversione risparmio e raggruppamento azioni  Yahoo Finanza
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : BOE Holds
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : BOE Holds Holds Innovation Partner Conference 2020