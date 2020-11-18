SOLÈNE, a virtual art gallery with social impact at its heart, launches to the public (Di mercoledì 18 novembre 2020) LONDON, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/
SOLÈNE, a virtual art gallery curated by art dealer and interior designer Solène Boyer, is launching this November with its first collection. Founded on the philosophy 'living well with art', SOLÈNE uses an innovative software tool to enable buyers to visualise any piece of art in their own space before purchasing. Anyone can upload a picture, drag and drop a piece of art into position, and see how the art would look. The gallery is also launching a foundation dedicated to arts education. From each piece of art sold and project undertaken, SOLÈNE, the collaborative galleries and artists will invest 5% into interactive educational programmes specifically designed with children in mind.
