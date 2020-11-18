LG OLED TV E XBOX SERIE X INSIEME PER LA NEX-GENGFVIP : TROVATO IL RAGAZZO CHE ENTRERÀ IN CASA PER TOMMASO ZORZIELENOIRE CASALEGNO : LE PAROLE DI OPPINI CONTRO LE DONNE PIÙ GRAVI ...Cyberpunk 2077: svelato gameplay su XboxSomalia nel terrore per un attacco kamikaze in un ristoranteWB. GAMES ANNUNCIA MORTAL KOMBAT 11 ULTIMATESNIPER ELITE 4, ORA DISPONIBILE SU SWITCHNVIDIA GeForce | 4 titoli più veloci grazie al DLSSMicrosoft presenta Pluton un nuovo processore Sony ha presentato la nuova videocamera FX6

SOLÈNE | a virtual art gallery with social impact at its heart | launches to the public

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2020

SOLÈNE, a virtual art gallery with social impact at its heart, launches to the public (Di mercoledì 18 novembre 2020)

SOLÈNE, a virtual art gallery curated by art dealer and interior designer Solène Boyer, is launching this November with its first collection. Founded on the philosophy 'living well with art', SOLÈNE uses an innovative software tool to enable buyers to visualise any piece of art in their own space before purchasing. Anyone can upload a picture, drag and drop a piece of art into position, and see how the art would look. The gallery is also launching a foundation dedicated to arts education. From each piece of art sold and project undertaken, SOLÈNE, the collaborative galleries and artists will invest 5% into interactive educational programmes specifically designed with children in mind. Commenting on the launch of ...
