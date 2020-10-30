Xinhua Silk Road: Nanjing Jiangbei New Area releases book to share innovation practices (Di venerdì 30 ottobre 2020) BEIJING, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Nanjing Jiangbei New Area, a state-level new Area in east China'sJiangsu Province, released a book introducing its innovation practices and cases since its establishment in 2015, aiming to provide reference for the innovative development of other national new Areas in China on Tuesday. The book, jointly released by the management committee of Nanjing Jiangbei New Area and China Economic Information Service (CEIS), presents innovation theories and cases based on survey into 30-odd high-tech enterprises, R&D institutions and industrial development platforms, and 10 plus experts and business representatives, according to Chen ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Nanjing Jiangbei New Area, a state-level new Area in east China'sJiangsu Province, released a book introducing its innovation practices and cases since its establishment in 2015, aiming to provide reference for the innovative development of other national new Areas in China on Tuesday. The book, jointly released by the management committee of Nanjing Jiangbei New Area and China Economic Information Service (CEIS), presents innovation theories and cases based on survey into 30-odd high-tech enterprises, R&D institutions and industrial development platforms, and 10 plus experts and business representatives, according to Chen ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Xinhua SilkXinhua Silk Road Digital Vitality and Beautiful City Forum Held in NW China’s Xi’an on Sunday Padova News Xinhua Silk Road Digital Vitality and Beautiful City Forum Held in NW China’s Xi’an on Sunday
(Immediapress - Adnkronos Immediapress e' un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall'ente che lo emette. Padovanews non e' responsabile per i contenuti ...
La Cina scommette (ancora) sull’Italia. E TikTok Europa sarà a Milano…
Infatti, riportato sul sito di Class Editori e Xinhua Silk Road Information Service (quest’ultimo servizio dell’agenzia di stampa ufficiale cinse per la Via della Seta), il social network ...
Xinhua SilkSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Xinhua Silk