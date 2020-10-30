RTX 3080/90, ti regala Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold WarEvento globale di lancio Xbox Series X|SImpianti elettrici : ecco tutto quello che c’è da sapereAmazon University Esports: il torneo per atenei italianiGareggia in tutto il mondo con il nuovissimo Gameplay Launch trailer ...MAD RAT DEAD ORA DISPONIBILE PS4 E SWITCH Le vacanze degli italiani all’estero: quali sono le mete economiche ...Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War | trailer PCSettimana di Halloween in GTA OnlineGeForce NOW: Game Ready per Watch Dogs: Legion

BioAgilytix Bioanalytical Lab Welcomes the Phadia 200 to Its Hamburg Laboratory

Hamburg, Germany, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioAgilytix is thrilled to announce the addition of a ...

BioAgilytix Bioanalytical Lab Welcomes the Phadia 200 to Its Hamburg Laboratory

Hamburg, Germany, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/

BioAgilytix is thrilled to announce the addition of a new diagnostics tool to their growing list of cutting-edge bioanalysis instruments. The Phadia™ 200 is a powerhouse of a machine, in a compact package. This fully automated instrument allows for improved operational efficiencies and is capable of accomplishing more than 700 different immunogenicity tests. With the help of this innovative instrument, BioAgilytix will be able to streamline their workflow with flexible, controlled testing that requires very little training to effectively operate. Mainly designed to aid in the diagnosis of allergic and autoimmune diseases, the Phadia 200 is an all-in-one solution for batch testing and is able to accurately process a wide variety of assays. Stefan ...
BioAgilytix Bioanalytical Lab Welcomes the Phadia 200 to Its Hamburg Laboratory
BioAgilytix is the world's leading large-molecule bioassay lab that provides the specialized large molecule insight and the proven GLP / GMP knowledge needed to support a full range of cell-based ...
