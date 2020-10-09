Red Bull Factions 2020 – Al via la quinta edizioneNVIDIA vi invita alla prima Blocktoberfest di MinecraftBEN 10: POWER TRIP, DISPONIBILE DA OGGIXiaomi Mi 10T Pro si veste di bluNel mirino dell'Antitrust società di gas e luceMali: liberati due ostaggi italiani Nicola Chiacchio e Pier Luigi ...Prostatite : un malessere che colpisce più del 90% degli uominiSquare Enix annuncia la data d'uscita di Outriders: 2GTA Online: Contact Missions – ricompense doppieCalcio Serie B : Due giocatori positivi nel Monza

LamPORE test for SARS-CoV-2 detection gains CE-IVD mark

OXFORD, England, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LamPORE is a new, rapid, scalable, accurate test, for the ...

zazoom
Commenta
LamPORE test for SARS-CoV-2 detection gains CE-IVD mark (Di venerdì 9 ottobre 2020) OXFORD, England, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/

LamPORE is a new, rapid, scalable, accurate test, for the detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. LamPORE is designed to be performed on a desktop device, GridION, or a palm-sized device, MinION Mk1C.     Following an application to the UK's MHRA, the LamPORE assay is now CE marked for in vitro diagnostic use for the detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, using the GridION device. Further regulatory approvals are being pursued in other countries, including Emergency Use Authorisation in the United States, and with our partner G42 in the United Arab Emirates. A recent publication showed that in a study of more than 500 samples, LamPORE showed a ...
Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : LamPORE test

Coronavirus, Regno Unito pronto al lancio di un test ultra rapido  Sky Tg24
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : LamPORE test
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : LamPORE test LamPORE test SARS detection gains