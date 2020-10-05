Expert Breast Cancer Treatment Recommendations Based on Latest Evidence Updating for Multiple Languages

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 5 ottobre 2020) Ongoing updates are underway for NCCN Guidelines forin Chinese, English, French, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, Polish, and Portuguese, free online at NCCN.org/global. Follow #NCCNGlobal for more. NCCN Foundation is hosting free metastaticwebinars for patients and caregivers on October 8 and 12 at NCCN.org/patients. PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/DuringAwareness Month this October, the National ComprehensiveNetwork® (NCCN®) is sharing and- andconsensus-managementwhich lead to optimal outcomes for people with...