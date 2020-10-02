iHerb Commits US $100 Million Investment in Russia to Better Serve Russian Communities (Di venerdì 2 ottobre 2020) PASADENA, California, Oct. 2, 2020/PRNewswire/
Global health and beauty e-commerce leader iHerb is committing US $100 Million in Russia within the next two years to Better Serve Russian Communities we have been privileged to support for many years. This commitment will include a variety of areas such as exporting Russian products, partnerships with Russian logistics companies, expansion of our technology development center, and the building of robotic fulfillment centers. Such Investments will enable vital health and personal care products to arrive at our customers' homes more quickly and efficiently in furtherance of iHerb's mission. "We are committed to our mission of ...
