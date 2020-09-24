Lingoda announces the Lingoda Team Challenge: the future of online language learning (Di giovedì 24 settembre 2020) - The Lingoda Team Challenge makes language learning an experience to share with friends, relatives and colleagues - Mutual motivation and support are key to create a successful learning habit, achieve a common goal and win exclusive prizes - Success in the Challenge will enable learners to play a leading role as responsible global citizens BERLIN, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Lingoda, the number one trusted online language school, announces today the launch of the #LingodaTeamChallenge, a global contest bringing together people from all over the world, united in the mission to learn a new ... Leggi su iltempo
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Lingoda announcesLingoda announces the Lingoda Team Challenge: the future of online language learning
- The Lingoda Team Challenge makes language learning an experience to share with friends, relatives and colleagues - Mutual motivation and support are key to create a successful learning habit, achiev ...
Lingoda announcesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Lingoda announces