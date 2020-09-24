Leggi su iltempo

(Di giovedì 24 settembre 2020) BEIJING, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/As the world struggles to revive the economy amid the lingering-19 pandemic,has called forefforts to launch aand pledged to achieve carbon neutrality before 2060. View the original report: Link "-19 reminds us that humankind should launch aand move faster to create away of development and life," Chinese President Xi Jinping said in an address delivered via video link to the General Debate of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday. Xi urged all countries to "take decisive steps" to honor the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change, under which nearly 200 countries pledged to control ...