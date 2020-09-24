CGTN: China calls for global green revolution in the post-COVID era (Di giovedì 24 settembre 2020) BEIJING, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/
As the world struggles to revive the economy amid the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, China has called for global efforts to launch a green revolution and pledged to achieve carbon neutrality before 2060. View the original report: Link "COVID-19 reminds us that humankind should launch a green revolution and move faster to create a green way of development and life," Chinese President Xi Jinping said in an address delivered via video link to the General Debate of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday. Xi urged all countries to "take decisive steps" to honor the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change, under which nearly 200 countries pledged to control ... Leggi su iltempo
The United Nations, beginning with 51 signatories at the end of World War II, has now grown to be a 193-nation body. As it celebrates its 75th founding anniversary, the organization and ...
The coronavirus has brought grave challenges to the economic conditions, education, health, employment and rights protection of women who must themselves be lifted out of poverty if mankind is to elim ...
