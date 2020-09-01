Coronavirus : Anche su ordinanza TPL De Luca usa virus secondo ...IFA 2020: LG INAUGURA LO STAND VIRTUALELG VELVET: RESISTENZA È LA PAROLA D’ORDINEMediacom annuncia SmartPad 10 Azimut2Epic Games vs Apple: eliminato l’account da sviluppatori della societàScuola : Inizia l'anno scolastico con i corsi di recuperoLuigi Di Maio è atterrato a TripoliGli Evolve Alba a Sanremo Rock 2020!Come scegliere al meglio un computer portatile economicoStava cercando si salvarlo : Vigile trasportato per 16 chilometri ...

LimaCharlie Receives USD $500 | 000 Seed Funding from Lytical Ventures to Accelerate the Growth of Security Infrastructure as a Service SIaaS

WALNUT, California, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LimaCharlie, the market leader for delivering ...

LimaCharlie Receives USD $500,000 Seed Funding from Lytical Ventures to Accelerate the Growth of Security Infrastructure as a Service (SIaaS) (Di martedì 1 settembre 2020) WALNUT, California, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 LimaCharlie, the market leader for delivering Information Security Infrastructure as a Service (SIaaS), has secured Seed Funding to Accelerate Growth and support its continued success. LimaCharlie is the market leader in delivering general purpose, component-driven (or a-la-carte), cloud-based information Security tools and Infrastructure. Much like Amazon Web Services provides cloud-based web applications and solutions for enterprise, LimaCharlie offers the same concept as information Security tools and Infrastructure. Enterprise, MSSP's, SOC's, DevOps, IoT ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano

