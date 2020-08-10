Fapon 2nd COVID-19 Donation, 100 Million Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Fully Human RBD IgM & IgG QC Test Materials (Di lunedì 10 agosto 2020) DONGGUAN, China, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Fapon Biotech Inc. (Fapon), a global leading IVD raw Materials and one-stop solutions company, announces a new COVID-19 Donation to meet the urgent demand for development and optimization of reliable quality controls for high-quality Antibody Tests by donating 100 Million Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Fully Human RBD IgM &; IgG QC Test Materials. The first Donation initiated in February to provide 3 Million PCR Test components to solve the shortage of raw Materials. The new charitable action ... Leggi su iltempo

