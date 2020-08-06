Lo stipendio del vicesindaco di Ferrara pignorato dall'Agenzia delle ...Evacuata Val Ferret : Allerta ghiacciaio, per esperti rischio di ...Street Fighter V: Champion Edition – Nuovi personaggiVideo Beirut : Mamma e tre bimbi travolti dall'esplosioneLibano: Oltre 100.000 bambini senza casa a BeirutCall of Duty: Modern Warfare Stagione 5Red Dead Online: nuovi animali leggendariCommercialisti : Contributo a fondo perduto per i comuni in stato di ...PlayStation Academy si evolve e diventa MasterclassAdele è irriconoscibile: 44 kg in meno e biondissima

First Solar Commits to Powering 100% of Global Operations with Renewable Energy by 2028

It was essential for us to ensure that the promise that we make today is one that we can keep, said Mark ...

It was essential for us to ensure that the promise that we make today is one that we can keep," said Mark Widmar, chief executive officer, First Solar. "with this pledge, we will further lower our ...

JA Solar Supplies Modules for Malaysia's First Bifacial-Plus-Trackers Project
BEIJING, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar recently announced that it supplied 43.8MW bifacial double-glass modules for the Malaysia's first solar project that combines bifacial double-glass modul ...
REDAVIA Deploys First Solar Farm in Kenya at Menengai Farmers Ltd
REDAVIA, a global market leader of cost-effective, reliable, and clean solar power for businesses, deployed its first solar farm in Kenya for Menengai Farmers Ltd tea farm in Tigoni. This press ...
