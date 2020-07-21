Jennifer Aniston mostra l'amico malato e invita tutti ad usare la ...Gianfranco Vissani contro la Castelli: Cambi mestiere lei che viene ...18enne si lancia con il paracadute per festeggiare : morta davanti ...Scuola : Inizio il 14 settembre può essere 11 settembre della scuolaSerie A, rush finale per un posto in Europa: ecco chi rischia di ...Solo come un uomo: Renato Gambuli ci racconta come si sente un ...Francesco Monte : Per ricominciare bisogna sradicare il passatoUomini e Donne : Gemma Galgani e Nicola Vivarelli sono in crisi?In Messico l'avvocato in slip durante la diretta del processoReview Party “La Quinta stagione- La terra spezzata” di N.K. Jemisin

CoreMedia Partners with commercetools Empowering Brands to Build and Deliver Superior Multiexperiences

CoreMedia Content Cloud is now available on the commercetools Integration Marketplace HAMBURG, ...

CoreMedia Partners with commercetools Empowering Brands to Build and Deliver Superior Multiexperiences (Di martedì 21 luglio 2020) CoreMedia Content Cloud is now available on the commercetools Integration Marketplace HAMBURG, Germany and ARLINGTON, Virginia, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 CoreMedia, developer of the agile content management and experience orchestration platform, CoreMedia Content Cloud, today announced a Partnership with commercetools, a global leader in next-generation commerce software. This Partnership integrates CoreMedia's open, best-of breed, API-driven solution with commercetools' true cloud, headless commerce platform to enable marketers, merchandisers and developers to collaboratively create, preview, and optimize iconic digital brand experiences across all channels. CoreMedia ... Leggi su iltempo

