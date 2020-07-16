Xiaomi: nuovi prodotti sul mercato globaleApri gli occhi! Dayane Mello avverte Belen Rodriguez sul nuovo ...Tanta cultura ma soprattutto divertimento per i bambini al “Campus ...Il 25° QuakeCon porta pace, amore, razzi, dirette globali, tornei, e ...Red Dead Online: bonus Cacciatori di taglieTamara Gorro si spoglia integralmente per festeggiare un milione e ...Sonia Bruganelli... La moglie di Paolo Bonolis si tuffa in mare con i ...COVID-19 : 9,4 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà ...Renato Pozzetto : A 80 anni ho nostalgia della vita, non del lavoro!Scuola, Didattica a distanza : Poteva andare molto peggio

This Washing Machine Filter From Xeros Helps Stop Microfibres Polluting the Ocean

SHEFFIELD, England, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Washing Machine Filter From the UK company ...

A new Washing Machine Filter From the UK company Xeros Technology Group could help solve the issue of microfibre pollution From laundry, according to new research.     XFiltra™ From Xeros has been identified as the most effective device at preventing Microfibres being released From Washing Machines. Every time clothes are washed, Microfibres are produced when tiny fragments break off, with many ending up Polluting rivers and Oceans. Synthetic fibres like nylon or polyester are a type of microplastic. Up to 700,000 Microfibres can be ... Leggi su iltempo

