Draft age for military recruitment (Di sabato 4 gennaio 2020) Concerns that Washington may revive the Draft to fight a new war in the Middle East spiked after the U.S. killed a top Iranian military leader in a drone strike, taking down the Selective Service System website. Hashtags such as #WWIII, #WorldWarThree and #WorldWarThreeDraft all trended on Twitter after the U.S. took out Iran’s Qassem Soleimani and announced that it was sending about 2,800 additional troops to the region — a sudden and dramatic increase in tensions. The system website crashed because of “the spread of misinformation,” the agency said Friday on Twitter. Pages were loading intermittently on Saturday. Google searches for “Draft age” also jumped in the U.S. on Friday. Due to the spread of misinformation, our website is experiencing high traffic volumes at this time. If you are attempting to register or verify registration, please check back later ... Leggi la notizia su howtodofor

Draft age Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Draft age