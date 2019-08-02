La copertina di Vogue Italia è hot! Claudia Schiffer senza veli a 48 ...Antonella Clerici dice no a Miss Italia 2019 su Rai UnoHeather Parisi... le conduttrici tv mi fanno tristezzaRocco Siffredi festeggia 25 anni di matrimonio con la moglie Rozsa ...A 52 anni il bikini di Carla Bruni è da impazzire!Claudia Ruggeri da urlo! La Miss di Avanti un altro sexy al mareRimuovi le foto! La Ferrari contro Philipp PleinAlessia Marcuzzi a Temptation Island Vip 2019! Quali saranno le coppieRiceve uno stipendio da 225mila euro per errore... la colf prende i ...Omicidio Sarah Scazzi : Sabrina Misseri è innocente... in carcere da ...

Ghostbusters The Videogame Remastered | Data di uscita annunciata

Ghostbusters The Videogame Remastered | Data di uscita annunciata Saber Interactive ha annunciato che Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered, la ri-edizione HD del gioco

Ghostbusters The Videogame Remastered: Data di uscita annunciata (Di venerdì 2 agosto 2019) Saber Interactive ha annunciato che Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered, la ri-edizione HD del gioco action-adventure con il cast originale dei film cult di Columbia Pictures, sarà lanciato su PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch e PC Windows su Epic Games store il 4 Ottobre, 2019. I fan possono prenotare la versione digitale di Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered a partire da oggi su PlayStation Store, Nintendo eShop, Microsoft Store e Epic Games. E’ anche possibile effettuare il pre-order della versione fisica per PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch e Xbox One presso i retailer selezionati. Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered racconta una storia unica di Dan Aykroyd e Harold Ramis che ha divertito e appassionato i fan del franchise, che quest’anno celebra il suo 35° anniversario. Nei panni del nuovo novellino dell’equipaggio dei Ghostbusters, ...
Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered uscirà su PS4, Xbox One, Switch e PC (come esclusiva Epic Games Store) dal 4 ottobre, così annunciano Mad Dog ...


