Ghostbusters The Videogame Remastered | Data di uscita annunciata

Ghostbusters : The Video Game Remastered arriverà nel mese di ottobre : La versione remaster di Ghostbusters: The Video Game ha una data di uscita, il titolo arriverà nel mese di ottobre.La riedizione in HD di Ghostbusters: The Video Game sarà disponibile in digitale e in versione retail il prossimo 4 ottobre, secondo l'annuncio comunicato nella giornata di ieri.Svelato a maggio, il titolo di Sabre Interactive sarà disponibile per PS4, Switch, Xbox One e PC tramite Epic Games Store.