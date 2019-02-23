Windows 10 20H1: disponibile la build 18841 [Skip Ahead] (Di sabato 23 febbraio 2019) È da poco disponibile al download la nuova build 18841 per tutti gli utenti Windows 10 20H1 che hanno scelto il ramo di distribuzione Skip Ahead del programma Insider.
Fix di bug Windows Sandbox now supports configuration files! These files allow users to configure some aspects of the sandbox, such as vGPU, networking and shared folders. A blog post to explain this new feature is available here. Windows Sandbox now captures hotkeys in full screen. We fixed an issue where Windows Sandbox would not start on localized builds. We’ve done some work to improve error reporting in Windows Sandbox. Now the error dialog includes the error code and a link to the back Hub. We fixed an issue where Windows Sandbox was unexpectedly throwing an error due to referencing a deleted file under Windows.old. We fixed an issue where if you unpinned groups from Start, apps might end up thinking their ...
