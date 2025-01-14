Liberoquotidiano.it - Huasun Marks 10 GW in Global Shipments, Ushering in New Chapter for HJT Solar Technology

XUANCHENG, China, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/Energy, aleader inenergy innovation, has achieved a remarkable milestone by exceeding 10 GW in cumulative heterojunction (HJT) productas of December 2024. This includes an impressive 6 GW shipped in 2024, with over 1 GW delivered in December alone, underscoring HJT's growing role in shaping the future ofenergy."Surpassing 10 GW is a testament to our strategic vision and technological excellence," said Xiaohua (Jimmy) Xu, Chairman and CEO of. "We are confident in achieving the next 10 GW milestone quickly, harnessing the power of heterojunction to accelerate photovoltaics' journey to becoming the primary energy source."Founded in 2020,has established itself as a trailblazer in HJT innovation, achieving breakthroughs in single- and double-sided microcrystalline cells, HBC, copper busbar, and HJT-perovskite tandem technologies.