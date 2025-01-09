Liberoquotidiano.it - PAN GLOBAL ADVANCES ESCACENA AND CÁRMENES PROJECTS IN SPAIN DURING SUCCESSFUL 2024 PROGRAM

Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it

TSXV: PGZ OTCQX: PGZFF FRA: 2EUVANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/PanResources Inc. ("Pan" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQX: PGZFF) (FRA: 2EU) today provided a summary of major milestonestheexplorations at the Company's 100%-ownedandcopper-tin-goldin."With the support of an exceptional exploration team in, we recorded solid operational achievements in. Ongoing resource drilling at's La Romana target extended near-surface mineralization by more than 300 meters, increasing the strike length of the near surface deposit to 1.5km and demonstrating further expansion potential. Advanced copper-tin metallurgical tests delivered industry-leading results. Surface exploration was completed at the high-priority Bravo target and more than 15 yet-to-be drilled geophysical and geochemical anomalies identified at the target-richProject.