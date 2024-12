Liberoquotidiano.it - Alibaba Cloud Revamps Global Partnership Ecosystem to Fuel AI-driven Growth

Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it

(Adnkronos) - New AI-focused initiatives with an enhanced incentive program, an AI partner accelerator program and revitalized service partner strategy to supportpartners and customersBALI, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 December 2024 -, the digital technology and intelligence backbone ofGroup today announced the launch of its revamped AI-focused partnerplan, known as "Partner Rainforest Plan" during thePartner Summit 2024 through a series of new initiatives including an AI partner accelerator program, an enhanced incentive program and a revitalizedstrategy for service partners. The initiatives aim to foster theofpartners and accelerate the development and deployment of cutting-edge artificial intelligence andcomputing solutions for businesses across various industries worldwide.