CASCADIA SEAWEED ANNOUNCES THE SUCCESSFUL FIRST CLOSE OF SERIES A FUNDING ROUND TO DRIVE EXPANSION AND INNOVATION
SIDNEY, BC, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/
CASCADIA SEAWEED, the largest cultivator and processor of SEAWEED-derived agricultural products in North America, is excited to announce the SUCCESSFUL FIRST CLOSE of its SERIES A FUNDING ROUND, raising CAD$4 million, with investments from WWF Impact (the impact investing arm of World Wildlife Fund US), Vere Ventures, Potato Impact Partners, VertueLab Climate Impact Fund, Realize Impact, the Real Estate Foundation of British Columbia, Norfolk Green Ventures and other valued investors. With this FUNDING, CASCADIA SEAWEED will build a commercial-scale SEAWEED biorefinery on the West Coast, increase biomass production, and expand sales and marketing of its liquid kelp extracts, biostimulants, and livestock products."We are thrilled with the support from both new and existing investors," says Michael Williamson, CEO of CASCADIA SEAWEED.
CASCADIA SEAWEED, the largest cultivator and processor of SEAWEED-derived agricultural products in North America, is excited to announce the SUCCESSFUL FIRST CLOSE of its SERIES A FUNDING ROUND, raising CAD$4 million, with investments from WWF Impact (the impact investing arm of World Wildlife Fund US), Vere Ventures, Potato Impact Partners, VertueLab Climate Impact Fund, Realize Impact, the Real Estate Foundation of British Columbia, Norfolk Green Ventures and other valued investors. With this FUNDING, CASCADIA SEAWEED will build a commercial-scale SEAWEED biorefinery on the West Coast, increase biomass production, and expand sales and marketing of its liquid kelp extracts, biostimulants, and livestock products."We are thrilled with the support from both new and existing investors," says Michael Williamson, CEO of CASCADIA SEAWEED.
Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it
Liberoquotidiano.it - CASCADIA SEAWEED ANNOUNCES THE SUCCESSFUL FIRST CLOSE OF SERIES A FUNDING ROUND TO DRIVE EXPANSION AND INNOVATION
- CASCADIA SEAWEED ANNOUNCES THE SUCCESSFUL FIRST CLOSE OF SERIES A FUNDING ROUND TO DRIVE EXPANSION AND INNOVATION
- CASCADIA SEAWEED ANNOUNCES THE SUCCESSFUL FIRST CLOSE OF SERIES A FUNDING ROUND TO DRIVE EXPANSION AND INNOVATION - SIDNEY, BC, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cascadia Seaweed, the largest cultivator and processor of seaweed-derived agricultural products in North America, is excited to announce the successful first ... (adnkronos.com)
- Cascadia Seaweed’s Post - Cascadia Seaweed is looking for a qualified and enthusiastic candidate to fill an important and strategic role as our Director of Agricultural Products. The successful candidate will spearhead the ... (linkedin.com)
- Cascadia Minerals Ltd. Announces Closing of Financing - VANCOUVER, BC, May 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Cascadia Minerals Ltd. ("Cascadia") (TSXV: CAM) is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered ... (br.advfn.com)
Superyacht, l’Umbria Nautical Cluster fa scuola nel mondo delle imbarcazioni di lusso al Mets 2024 ternitoday.it
Si è spento il sorriso di Riccardo, il runner voluto bene da tutti ternitoday.it
Giornata di celebrazioni e anniversari: i Carabinieri e la autorità radunate nella chiesa di San Michele in ... ternitoday.it
Risultare al contempo impeccabili e a proprio agio, e rispettare il dress code. Per essere al top ma mai ... iodonna.it
Collaborazione tra AGEA e AssoSoftware per la semplificazione nei procedimenti agricoli iodonna.it
Arrestato uomo per atti persecutori: minacce di morte alla ex compagna a Bonifati gaeta.it
La Meloni rafforza la sponda con Milei (e Trump) panorama.it
Si è spento il sorriso di Riccardo, il runner voluto bene da tutti ternitoday.it
Giornata di celebrazioni e anniversari: i Carabinieri e la autorità radunate nella chiesa di San Michele in ... ternitoday.it
Risultare al contempo impeccabili e a proprio agio, e rispettare il dress code. Per essere al top ma mai ... iodonna.it
Collaborazione tra AGEA e AssoSoftware per la semplificazione nei procedimenti agricoli iodonna.it
Arrestato uomo per atti persecutori: minacce di morte alla ex compagna a Bonifati gaeta.it
La Meloni rafforza la sponda con Milei (e Trump) panorama.it
Video CASCADIA SEAWEED