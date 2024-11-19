Investing in People | Truck and Forklift Prizes Show Skills Training Pays Off Male and Female NX Group Members Win in National Competitions
TOKYO, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS INC. team Members have taken top Prizes in two National driving Skills Competitions in Japan. This success demonstrates the NX Group's commitment to Investing in People and building a skilled and diverse workforce, which is key to its continuous effort to enhance service quality globally.NX Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202411149950-O2-QBVf4MVuPhoto:https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202411149950/prwPI1flv61uPRp1.pngTen Members of the NX Group won top Prizes at the 56th National Truck Driver Contest, held on October 26-27, including the Prime Minister's Award and first-place awards. NX Group Members won three awards in the 4-ton Division, three in the 11-ton Division, three in the Trailer Division, and one in the women's division.
