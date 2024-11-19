Liberoquotidiano.it - Investing in People: Truck and Forklift Prizes Show Skills Training Pays Off Male and Female NX Group Members Win in National Competitions

TOKYO, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS INC. teamhave taken topin twodrivingin Japan. This success demonstrates the NX's commitment toinand building a skilled and diverse workforce, which is key to its continuous effort to enhance service quality globally.NX Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202411149950-O2-QBVf4MVuPhoto:https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202411149950/prwPI1flv61uPRp1.pngTenof the NXwon topat the 56thDriver Contest, held on October 26-27, including the Prime Minister's Award and first-place awards. NXwon three awards in the 4-ton Division, three in the 11-ton Division, three in the Trailer Division, and one in the women's division.