Suvoda Awarded US Patent for its eCOA Software Architecture

Low-code, no-code approach acceleratesquestionnaire design and deployment, taking questionnaire creation, licensing, and localization off the critical path PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/, a global clinical trial technology company specializing in complex studies in therapeutic areas like oncology, central nervous system (CNS), and rare diseases, announced the receipt of afrom the USOffice for theQuestionnaire Definition Language (SQDL), part of theof its(electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment) product. Thedemonstrates the power of: expedited questionnaire creation, translation, localization, and deployment so clinical trial sponsors can launch their studies more efficiently. Whileis traditionally a bottleneck in clinical trial implementation,and its SQDL tool enable sponsors to deliver high quality questionnaires in a matter of hours, instead of days.