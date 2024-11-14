Suvoda Awarded US Patent for its eCOA Software Architecture
Low-code, no-code approach accelerates eCOA questionnaire design and deployment, taking questionnaire creation, licensing, and localization off the critical path PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Suvoda, a global clinical trial technology company specializing in complex studies in therapeutic areas like oncology, central nervous system (CNS), and rare diseases, announced the receipt of a Patent from the US Patent Office for the Suvoda Questionnaire Definition Language (SQDL), part of the Software Architecture of its eCOA (electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment) product. The Patent demonstrates the power of Suvoda eCOA: expedited questionnaire creation, translation, localization, and deployment so clinical trial sponsors can launch their studies more efficiently. While eCOA is traditionally a bottleneck in clinical trial implementation, Suvoda eCOA and its SQDL tool enable sponsors to deliver high quality questionnaires in a matter of hours, instead of days.
