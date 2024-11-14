Liberoquotidiano.it - ARX - an adventure in the world of engineering and design

GRONO, Switzerland, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/By expanding its expertise and integrating several complementary competencies through both organic growth as well as mergers and acquisitions over the last few years, Pini Group has undergone a significant evolution, transforming into a new entity. This growth and diversification have turned the group into a resource for a wide range ofandspecialties. Such a substantial change calls for a new name that accurately reflects this evolution:ARX The name change will impact all 25 countries in which ARX is present, beginning in 2025. As a global community of talent, ARX represents the best of the old and the new. Each contributing entity brings decades of industry leadership and innovation to the table. The gathering of expertise under one roof enhances the entire group's capabilities and potential.