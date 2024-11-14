ARX - an adventure in the world of engineering and design

Liberoquotidiano.it | 14 nov 2024
GRONO, Switzerland, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/

By expanding its expertise and integrating several complementary competencies through both organic growth as well as mergers and acquisitions over the last few years, Pini Group has undergone a significant evolution, transforming into a new entity. This growth and diversification have turned the group into a resource for a wide range of engineering and design specialties. Such a substantial change calls for a new name that accurately reflects this evolution:ARX  The name change will impact all 25 countries in which ARX is present, beginning in 2025.   As a global community of talent, ARX represents the best of the old and the new. Each contributing entity brings decades of industry leadership and innovation to the table. The gathering of expertise under one roof enhances the entire group's capabilities and potential.
ARX - an adventure in the world of engineering and design

Liberoquotidiano.it - ARX - an adventure in the world of engineering and design

Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it
  • ARX - an adventure in the world of engineering and design
  • arx an adventure theARX -- an adventure in the world of engineering and design - By expanding its expertise and integrating several complementary competencies through both organic growth as well as mergers and acquisitions over the last few years, Pini Group has undergone a ... (sg.finance.yahoo.com)
  • The best adventure games on PC 2024 - What are the best adventure games on PC? From 1976’s text-based Colossal Cave Adventure – where we get the genre name from -to the point-and-click golden age of the early ‘90s and up to more ... (pcgamesn.com)
  • The 15 best action-adventure games 2024 - What are the best action-adventure games on PC? These games have been capturing the thrill of an expedition ever since Indiana Jones swung across a chasm with his trusty whip to retrieve an idol ... (pcgamesn.com)
Video ARX adventure