Vietnam Pavilion | A Gateway to International Business Opportunities for European Enterprises
(Adnkronos) - HANOI, Vietnam - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 November 2024 – The European - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), which was officially signed in 2019, has marked a significant milestone in strengthening economic cooperation between the two regions. To facilitate International Businesses, particularly European Enterprises in accessing products information, finding Business partners and expanding into the Vietnamese market, the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam is proud to introduce the Vietnam Pavilion on Alibaba.com e-commerce platform.For more information and to explore the Vietnam Pavilion, please visit: https://sale.alibaba.com/p/VietnamPavilion-vnfeaturedBusiness/index.html The Vietnam Pavilion is not only a showcase for high-quality, reputable products bearing the “Made in Vietnam” label but also a Gateway for International Businesses to explore cooperation Opportunities with Vietnamese Enterprises.
Leggi l'articolo completo su Liberoquotidiano.it
Liberoquotidiano.it - Vietnam Pavilion: A Gateway to International Business Opportunities for European Enterprises
- Vietnam Pavilion: A Gateway to International Business Opportunities for European Enterprises - The European - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), which was officially signed in 2019, has marked a significant milestone in strengthening economic cooperation between the two regions. To ... (manilatimes.net)
- Vietnam brings over 1,000 titles to 2024 Frankfurt Book Fair - The Vietnam Pavilion officially opened at the 2024 Frankfurt Book Fair, showcasing over 1,000 publications and highlighting the nation’s rich cultural and literary heritage. At 2:30 pm on October 16 ... (vietnamnet.vn)
- Vietnam's pavilion opens at High Point Market in US - The Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade has recently inaugurated Vietnam’s national pavilion at the High Point Market fair in North Carolina, the US. (en.vietnamplus.vn)
Guida di stile per l'autunno 2024 donnemagazine.it
Bergamo, vandali in azione: imbrattata la facciata di Palazzo Frizzoni ilgiorno.it
Operazione della Guardia di Finanza a Bari: dieci arresti per tangenti nei contratti della sanità gaeta.it
Gianna Bianconi: La magia degli alberi e dei colori nell’arte contemporanea gaeta.it
Malore per Baroni, l’allenatore della Lazio finisce in ospedale: fitte allo stomaco mentre era a pranzo fanpage.it
I Friedkin hanno portato a Roma un mister Wolf che sta studiando i problemi ilnapolista.it
Giappone: premier dorme durante voto, è colpa del farmaco quotidiano.net
Bergamo, vandali in azione: imbrattata la facciata di Palazzo Frizzoni ilgiorno.it
Operazione della Guardia di Finanza a Bari: dieci arresti per tangenti nei contratti della sanità gaeta.it
Gianna Bianconi: La magia degli alberi e dei colori nell’arte contemporanea gaeta.it
Malore per Baroni, l’allenatore della Lazio finisce in ospedale: fitte allo stomaco mentre era a pranzo fanpage.it
I Friedkin hanno portato a Roma un mister Wolf che sta studiando i problemi ilnapolista.it
Giappone: premier dorme durante voto, è colpa del farmaco quotidiano.net
Video Vietnam Pavilion