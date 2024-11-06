Thunes and GCash launch innovative, cross-border digital wallet top-up solution

- GCash's new top-up solution enables direct funding from overseas within digital wallets MANILA, Philippines and LONDON, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Thunes, the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, today announced a new collaboration with GCash, the leading digital wallet in the Philippines. This ground-breaking initiative enables GCash users to top up their wallet balances directly within the app using funds from their U.K. and European bank accounts. This collaboration makes cross-border top-ups real-time and more cost efficient, offering GCash users in Europe more convenience and financial control. About 2 million Filipino expatriates live and work in Europe and maintain ties to the Philippines. Those who own a GCash digital wallet can now better support their relatives back home by topping up their wallet instantly, and by ensuring that the money is used as intended, whether for education, healthcare, or household expenses.
