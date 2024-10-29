☑️Scopri di più su questa notizia 📰Chiccheinformatiche.com: Circola in questi giorni una mail che vi avvisa che la vostra pagina Facebook sta per essere cancellata dal social network. Il messaggio si presenta in inglese e quindi questo potrebbe essere un primo campanello d’allarme riguardo al fatto che si tratti di una Truffa. Vediamo cosa dice il messaggio. We have scheduled your page to be deleted – Attenzione We are contacting you regarding an important matter concerning your page, which has recently been flagged for multiple violations of our community guidelines. In order to maintain a safe and respectful environment for all users, your page is now scheduled for deletion. Below are the specific areas of concern. Harassment: your page has been reported for content that may constitute harassment, including bullying or sharing individuals’ personal information without their consent.Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti: Messaggio da Facebook: Your Page Has Been Disable; Leather Leone: firma per Steamhammer/SPV e annuncia il nuovo album "We Are The Chosen"; HaBaWaBa International Festival & HaBaWaBa PLUS 2022: REGISTRATION OPEN!; America's Cup, Luna Rossa wins the second regatta; IFCA European Slalom Championships 2014 Bol Croatia; Facebook | We have scheduled your page to be deleted | Truffa; Approfondisci 🔍
