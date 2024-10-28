Zonawrestling.net - UFC Corner #241 El Matador taglia la testa al toro
UFC Corner #241 El Matador taglia la testa al toroLeggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.
Robert Whittaker is in good spirits despite brutal jaw injury he suffered at the hands of Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 308. The former middleweight champion tapped to a nasty face crank from ... (talksport.com)
LAS VEGAS – Jean Matsumoto beat Brad Katona with a unanimous decision Saturday on the preliminary card at UFC Fight Night 245 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Take a look inside the fight with Matsumoto, ... (mmajunkie.usatoday.com)
Robert Whittaker was no match for Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 308, but he is still one of the toughest human beings on Earth. He has given us an update on his jaw. (forbes.com)
MMA heavyweight Chris Barnett has hit back at claims he suffered a freak injury before losing by first round KO at UFC 308. ‘Beastboy’ was contesting his fifth Octagon appearance in Dana White’s ... (talksport.com)
Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway meet for the UFC featherweight title at the top of a packed card at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi tonight ... (mirror.co.uk)
Milan-Napoli, Fonseca: “Leao non è un caso. Magari gioca domani, ma …” pianetamilan.it
Sparatoria a Sant’Antimo: arrestato un 30enne dopo aver ferito l’ex marito della compagna gaeta.it
Chi è Rebecca Staffelli? Età, fidanzato e Instagram novella2000.it
Chi è Nicolò, il cantante di Amici 2024: gli inediti e cosa lo lega a Marco Mengoni fanpage.it