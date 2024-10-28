My Name Is Farah, Anticipazioni Puntate: Farah Inizia A Lavorare Per Tahir! (Di lunedì 28 ottobre 2024) My Name Is Farah, Anticipazioni Puntate: Farah diventa la testimone di un omicidio commesso da un’organizzazione criminale. Per salvarsi la vita ed evitare di essere eliminata, Inizia a Lavorare per Tahir! My Name is Farah è la nuova soap opera turca che vede come protagonista l’amata Demet Ozdemir, già volto di My Home My Destiny e di altre famose telenovele turche. Nel corso della prima settimana, al centro dell’attenzione c’è proprio la storia di Farah, con un evento inaspettato che cambia improvvisamente il suo destino facendole conoscere Tahir. Ma ecco che cosa sta per succedere. My Name Is Farah, Anticipazioni Puntate: Farah assiste ad un omicidio ed Inizia a Lavorare per Tahir! Farah Ersadi è una ragazza di ventotto anni, fuggita dall’Iran per via del regime oppressivo contro le donne. Uominiedonnenews.it - My Name Is Farah, Anticipazioni Puntate: Farah Inizia A Lavorare Per Tahir! Leggi tutta la notizia su Uominiedonnenews.it (Di lunedì 28 ottobre 2024) MyIsdiventa la testimone di un omicidio commesso da un’organizzazione criminale. Per salvarsi la vita ed evitare di essere eliminata,per! Myisè la nuova soap opera turca che vede come protagonista l’amata Demet Ozdemir, già volto di My Home My Destiny e di altre famose telenovele turche. Nel corso della prima settimana, al centro dell’attenzione c’è proprio la storia di, con un evento inaspettato che cambia improvvisamente il suo destino facendole conoscere. Ma ecco che cosa sta per succedere. MyIsassiste ad un omicidio edperErsadi è una ragazza di ventotto anni, fuggita dall’Iran per via del regime oppressivo contro le donne.

My Name Is Farah, Anticipazioni Puntate: Farah Inizia A Lavorare Per Tahir!

