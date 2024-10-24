United Rugby Championship, la Benetton Treviso sfida i Bulls per puntare al tris (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Si disputa questo weekend la sesta giornata dell’United Rugby Championship e la Benetton Treviso, reduce da due successi, punta al tris ospitando a Monigo i sudafricani Bulls. Una sfida non facile per i ragazzi di Marco Bortolami contro una diretta concorrente nella corsa ai playoff. I veneti, dopo un avvio di stagione non facile, hanno ottenuto due vittorie di peso contro gli Sharks in casa ed espugnando il campo dei Newport Dragons, ma ora cercano nuove conferme contro una formazione che sin qui ha ottenuto tre vittorie e un solo ko, con un match ancora da recuperare. L’appuntamento è domani sera, venerdì 25 ottobre, con fischio d’inizio alle 20.35 e Spagnolo e compagni dovranno fare un ulteriore passo avanti se vorranno battere i sudafricani. Oasport.it - United Rugby Championship, la Benetton Treviso sfida i Bulls per puntare al tris Leggi tutta la notizia su Oasport.it (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Si disputa questo weekend la sesta giornata dell’e la, reduce da due successi, punta alospitando a Monigo i sudafricani. Unanon facile per i ragazzi di Marco Bortolami contro una diretta concorrente nella corsa ai playoff. I veneti, dopo un avvio di stagione non facile, hanno ottenuto due vittorie di peso contro gli Sharks in casa ed espugnando il campo dei Newport Dragons, ma ora cercano nuove conferme contro una formazione che sin qui ha ottenuto tre vittorie e un solo ko, con un match ancora da recuperare. L’appuntamento è domani sera, venerdì 25 ottobre, con fischio d’inizio alle 20.35 e Spagnolo e compagni dovranno fare un ulteriore passo avanti se vorranno battere i sudafricani.

