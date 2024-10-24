L'adidas Country Japan è una delle migliori scarpe da corsa degli anni '70 ed è appena diventata ancora più bella (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) L'adidas Country è una sneaker molto bella. Ma la nuovissima adidas Country Japan Brown Desert? È ancora più bella. Facciamo un salto indietro nel tempo. All'inizio degli anni '70, adidas era in guerra totale con altre aziende di abbigliamento sportivo per vedere chi fosse in grado di proporre la migliore scarpa da corsa campestre. Nike lanciò la Marathon, dal nome molto appropriato. Puma rispose con la Easy Rider (la stessa silhouette che Austin Butler indossa spesso ultimamente). E adidas mise in campo la Country. E anche se è in circolazione da oltre 50 anni, il suo design è rimasto pressoché identico da allora. Un vero classico! adidas Country Japan Brown DesertMa se nessuno pensava che fosse possibile, adidas ha reso la Country ancora migliore con la Country Japan. Ora è stata realizzata in nubuck di pelle Brown Desert, con inserti in pelle Dark Brown. Gqitalia.it - L'adidas Country Japan è una delle migliori scarpe da corsa degli anni '70 ed è appena diventata ancora più bella Leggi tutta la notizia su Gqitalia.it (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) L'è una sneaker molto. Ma la nuovissimaBrown Desert? Èpiù. Facciamo un salto indietro nel tempo. All'inizio'70,era in guerra totale con altre aziende di abbigliamento sportivo per vedere chi fosse in grado di proporre la migliore scarpa dacampestre. Nike lanciò la Marathon, dal nome molto appropriato. Puma rispose con la Easy Rider (la stessa silhouette che Austin Butler indossa spesso ultimamente). Emise in campo la. E anche se è in circolazione da oltre 50, il suo design è rimasto pressoché identico da allora. Un vero classico!Brown DesertMa se nessuno pensava che fosse possibile,ha reso lamigliore con la. Ora è stata realizzata in nubuck di pelle Brown Desert, con inserti in pelle Dark Brown.

