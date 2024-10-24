Trevisotoday.it - Jam session in loving memory of Willy Dall'arche
Literacy Week 2024: Takeaways, opportunities and progress to be made after a week of words - SCCPSS built on the success of last year's literacy week, moving from spreading awareness to fostering alignment among the greater Savannah community ... (savannahnow.com)
Packed programme lined up at Keighley's Picture House cinema - A PACKED programme is lined up at Keighley's Picture House. And there is a busy Halloween schedule at the North Street cinema, including a host of special screenings and events . Bradford ... (thetelegraphandargus.co.uk)
Leeds United put Daniel Farke's mind at rest with 'relentless' win despite minimal preparation - Daniel Farke was gushing in his praise for the way Leeds United produced perhaps their best performance of the season after a rushed preparation. (yorkshirepost.co.uk)