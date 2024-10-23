"Da arrestare politicamente": nuovo attacco di Biden a Trump (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) Il presidente degli Stati Uniti Joe Biden ha duramente criticato il suo predecessore Donald Trump durante una visita nel New Hampshire, dichiarando che l'ex presidente è una "vera minaccia per la democrazia". Durante un discorso in cui si è concentrato sui prezzi dei farmaci da prescrizione, Biden ha concluso i suoi commenti suggerendo che i leader mondiali sono terrorizzati dall'idea di un secondo mandato di Trump. Ha affermato che spesso lo avvicinano durante i vertici e si chiedono silenziosamente cosa significherebbe un ritorno di Trump alla Casa Bianca per la democrazia globale. Biden ha ripetuto queste affermazioni poco dopo, durante un discorso rivolto ai volontari della sua campagna elettorale. Liberoquotidiano.it - "Da arrestare politicamente": nuovo attacco di Biden a Trump Leggi tutta la notizia su Liberoquotidiano.it (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) Il presidente degli Stati Uniti Joeha duramente criticato il suo predecessore Donalddurante una visita nel New Hampshire, dichiarando che l'ex presidente è una "vera minaccia per la democrazia". Durante un discorso in cui si è concentrato sui prezzi dei farmaci da prescrizione,ha concluso i suoi commenti suggerendo che i leader mondiali sono terrorizzati dall'idea di un secondo mandato di. Ha affermato che spesso lo avvicinano durante i vertici e si chiedono silenziosamente cosa significherebbe un ritorno dialla Casa Bianca per la democrazia globale.ha ripetuto queste affermazioni poco dopo, durante un discorso rivolto ai volontari della sua campagna elettorale.

