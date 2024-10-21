About Luis, recensione RoFF19: il fallimento del sistema scaturisce da uno zaino (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024) Dalla Festa del Cinema di Roma la nostra recensione di About Luis, diretto da Lucia Chiarla con Max Riemelt e Natalia Rudziewicz: un dramma famigliare teso e a suo modo potente, in cui sviscerare le ragioni del bullismo e del fallimento di un sistema incapace di proteggerci Quella di About Luis è una produzione tedesca particolare, perché ha richiesto diversi anni per essere scritta e girata e non solo per via dell’argomento scottante che sviscera. Tratta da una pièce teatrale di Paco Bezerra, questa storia è stata fortemente cercata e voluta dalla regista italiana Lucia Chiarla che l’ha trasposta mantenendo la figura dei genitori in primo piano con il bambino di cui ascoltiamo solo la voce al telefono. .com - About Luis, recensione RoFF19: il fallimento del sistema scaturisce da uno zaino Leggi tutta la notizia su .com (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024) Dalla Festa del Cinema di Roma la nostradi, diretto da Lucia Chiarla con Max Riemelt e Natalia Rudziewicz: un dramma famigliare teso e a suo modo potente, in cui sviscerare le ragioni del bullismo e deldi unincapace di proteggerci Quella diè una produzione tedesca particolare, perché ha richiesto diversi anni per essere scritta e girata e non solo per via dell’argomento scottante che sviscera. Tratta da una pièce teatrale di Paco Bezerra, questa storia è stata fortemente cercata e voluta dalla regista italiana Lucia Chiarla che l’ha trasposta mantenendo la figura dei genitori in primo piano con il bambino di cui ascoltiamo solo la voce al telefono.

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Best Goals From the 2024 MLS Golden Boot Race - The 2024 Major League Soccer Golden Boot race reached its conclusion on Decision Day with a certain former Liverpool and Crystal Palace player claiming this year's top goalscorer award.33-year-old ... (sports.yahoo.com)

K9 OPS Foundation hosts Dine & Donate Fundraising event - "We have one in Welton. We have two in Yuma Police Department. We have two at the sheriff's department. We even have one down in San Luis...They will donate funds to support their needs that are not ... (kyma.com)

Central Coast singer to be honored internationally - Gail Miernicki of the Central Coast Harmony Chorus is gearing up to be honored later this month by the international group "Sweet Adelines." ... (ksby.com)